Quantcast

New report finds Baltimore a hot but affordable port market

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 25, 2017

Industrial properties across the nation are experiencing a boom in demand, according to a recent report, but Baltimore’s remain among the most affordable. JLL’s Ports, Airports and Global Infrastructure 2017 Seaport Report found that in port real estate markets across the U.S. industrial occupancy rates are more than 90 percent and rents are approaching $10-per-square-foot triple ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo