New report finds Baltimore a hot but affordable port market

Industrial properties across the nation are experiencing a boom in demand, according to a recent report, but Baltimore’s remain among the most affordable. JLL’s Ports, Airports and Global Infrastructure 2017 Seaport Report found that in port real estate markets across the U.S. industrial occupancy rates are more than 90 percent and rents are approaching $10-per-square-foot triple ...