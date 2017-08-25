PARALEGAL/LEGAL ASSISTANT

AV rated law firm seeks individual with at least (3) three year’s experience to join our workers’ compensation team. The ability to a handle a high volume of work in all phases of a workers’ compensation case is required. Superior organizational and communication skills are needed. Needles experience preferred but not necessary. Full benefits package and free parking. Please submit your resume in confidence to blindbox@thedailyrecord.com and reference Box # 2571 in the subject line.