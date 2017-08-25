Quantcast

VW engineer sentenced to 40 months for emissions role

By: Bloomberg Margaret Cronin Fisk and Steven Raphael August 25, 2017

A veteran Volkswagen AG engineer was sentenced to 40 months in prison for his role in helping the German carmaker cheat U.S. emissions tests, the first person prosecuted in one of the biggest scandals in the automotive industry’s history. James Liang, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy last year, got less than the statutory maximum time in ...

