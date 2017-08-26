Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Purple Line looks to move closer to reality; Former delegate denied reinstatement of law license

By: Daily Record Staff August 26, 2017

Washington-area commuters got some good news this week as Hogan administration officials said a federal funding agreement for the Purple Line light rail project is imminent while a former state delegate was denied in her bid to be reinstated as a lawyer following disbarment in 2013. Traffic in the Washington area is rough any time of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo