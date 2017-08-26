Best Week, Worst Week: Purple Line looks to move closer to reality; Former delegate denied reinstatement of law license

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Washington-area commuters got some good news this week as Hogan administration officials said a federal funding agreement for the Purple Line light rail project is imminent while a former state delegate was denied in her bid to be reinstated as a lawyer following disbarment in 2013. Traffic in the Washington area is rough any time of ...