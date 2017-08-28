Quantcast

Transgender military service members, ACLU sue Trump administration over ban

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 28, 2017

Six transgender members of the armed forces and the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit in Maryland on Monday against the Trump administration over its ban on transgender people serving in the military. “The Trump administration has provided no evidence that this pronouncement was based on any analysis of the actual cost and disruption allegedly caused ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo