Amy M. McClain | Ballard Spahr

Amy M. McClain, a partner with Ballard Spahr in Baltimore and leader of the firm’s government-assisted housing practice, has begun her term as chair of the Forum on Affordable Housing and Community Development Law of the American Bar Association.

Based in Ballard Spahr’s Baltimore office, McClain was elected chair in May by Forum members during the group’s 2017 annual meeting in Washington. She took office during the 2017 ABA annual meeting in New York City earlier this month. McClain previously served as Chair-Elect of the Forum—and has also served as vice chair and on the group’s 12-member Governing Committee.

