Dr. Carrie A. Houssock | Vogel Plastic Sugery

Dr. James E. Vogel Plastic Surgery Practice in Owings Mills has added Carrie A. Houssock, MD, as its new associate physician.

Houssock was recruited by Vogel, who worked with Houssock during her residency in plastic surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital and invited her to join his practice upon her completion of the program. Houssock’s expertise includes a wide range of plastic and reconstructive surgery procedures, hair transplantation, and injectable cosmetic treatments.

Prior to her residency at Johns Hopkins, Houssock completed an internship and residency at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she earned a number of Excellence in Teaching Awards and the Gibbon Surgical Society Award. She earned a medical degree from Jefferson Medical College. Houssock’s research has been widely published in peer-reviewed publications and she has given presentations nationwide on a wide range of topics.

