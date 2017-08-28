Matthew Shaffer | Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore

Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore has named Matthew Shaffer as its director of marketing communications.

Shaffer is responsible for planning, developing and implementing the organization’s marketing strategies including communications, social media, branding, promotions, public relations, promoting all Waterfront events, as well as identifying and carrying out new and novel ways to convey and highlight the Partnership’s brand.

He joins Waterfront Partnership with more than 10 years of marketing and management experience. Most recently, he served as the marketing manager for Lafrance Hospitality in Westport, Mass., where he was responsible for managing and executing all aspects of company marketing from strategy development through implementation for company-owned restaurants, hotels and event venues. In previous roles, he served asmarketing and communications manager at BIC Sport North America, Inc. and corporate marketing and communications/sales coordinator at E-Brands Restaurants.

Shaffer was named a Cape and Plymouth Business Magazine “40 Under 40” honoree in June 2016. He graduated from State University of New York College at Brockport with a degree in international business.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.