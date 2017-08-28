Quantcast

Md. health insurance rate hike requests drawing painstaking review

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter August 28, 2017

Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer expects to make a long-anticipated decision by Friday on substantial rate increases on the individual market requested by Maryland’s health insurers. The insurance commissioner has taken great pains to review the request as he seeks to strike a balance between keeping premium increases fair for consumers while noting that so far, insurers ...

