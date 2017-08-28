Quantcast

Fight fraud by updating credit card terminals

By: Tom Baden August 28, 2017

Seventy-five percent of companies experienced payments fraud in 2016, and half said the number of attacks increased over 2015. But new industry standards and updated payment terminals technology can help protect businesses—only if they take much-needed action. Today, businesses of every size rely on payments technology to transact and engage with customers. To get the best ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo