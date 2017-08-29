As opioid crisis spreads, treatments remain underutilized

The opioid epidemic raging across the country recognizes few boundaries. Its victims are young and old, the highly educated and high school dropouts, rich and poor, women and men.

There were more deaths from heroin overdoses in 2014 than from homicides, according to the Baltimore City Health Department. Across Maryland, there were 2,089 fatal overdoses last year, a nearly 66 percent increase from the year before.

Joan Webb Scornaienchi, executive director of HC DrugFree in Howard County, said overdoses are still climbing. The organization provides prevention, health and wellness resources to help address behavioral health disorders.

“Addiction is a disease, and we recognize the need to support the entire community,” she said.

People who don’t take illegal drugs or drink are hardly invulnerable, Scornaienchi said. Chances are, at some point in your life, you’ll require surgery or have medical need for a potent analgesic. In fact, a common pathway toward opioid addiction is initiated through prescription drugs; when the prescriptions run out, heroin is cheaper and in some cases easier to obtain.

“No one should assume it couldn’t develop into a problem,” Scornaienchi stressed.

Prevention strategies

Encouraging a cautious approach to prescription drugs is a key focus of HC Drug Free. In April, the group held a drug take-back day and collected over 1,126.6 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Getting rid of medications when they’re no longer needed and storing medications in hidden spaces or safe boxes — HC DrugFree provides free storage boxes to the public — is part of the proven prevention strategy that Scornaienchi advocates.

The message of prevention can be spread by educating children in schools about the dangers of drug addiction and letting parents know they should avoid abusing alcohol and drugs themselves so they can spot some of the warning signs in their children, she said.

People who take prescriptions and begin to notice they’re struggling to stop should seek counseling immediately. For other drug users, there is an underlying trauma or malady that leads to misuse and needs to be addressed — better to attempt to do so early on than reaching out to people in their 30s and 40s who have deep patterns of addiction that can be devastating to treat, both emotionally and financially, she said.

More treatment facilities are opening in the state, and that’s good news, she said, but those who undergo rehab typically relapse and require aftercare and easy access to treatment.

Scornaienchi has heard of distressed families spending $250,000 or more to help their children that still do not recover from addiction. “You can’t love or spend enough in some cases,” she said.

Overcoming stigma

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said that one of the many obstacles to overcome in treating opioid misuse is the pernicious stigma that attaches to drug addiction. It isn’t a moral failure, but rather a chronic malady that should be treated and managed with the same level of attention as diabetes and heart disease are.

A solid step toward addressing the issue is to first stop people from dying, Wen said. In the past two years, the city has helped train some 23,000 people how to use Nalaxone, a prescription medication that blocks or reverses symptoms of opioid overdose. She said the training has helped save over 1,000 lives.

Consistent psycho-social counseling is also required. Currently, patients can turn to three treatments for opioid addiction, which are severely underutilized, with about one-in-10 people getting the help they need — a rate that would be unacceptable for, say, cancer or diabetes patients, Wen said.

Treatment and Prevention Resources The National Take Back Initiative will be held Oct. 28. Look for a prescription drug drop-off location in your county.

Go to hcdrugfree.org to learn more about HC DrugFree’s services.

Interested in how to get Nalaxone, learn more about it or find treatment? Baltimore’s org/ is a good first step.

The Baltimore City Health Department has a 24-hour Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder Help Line: (410) 433 5175.

This article is featured in The Daily Record’s Path To Excellence: A Woman’s Guide To Business. The mission of the Path to Excellence magazine is to give our readers the opportunity to meet successful women of all ages, backgrounds and beliefs and learn how they define success. Read more from Path to Excellence.