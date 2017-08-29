Cy Smith | Zuckerman Spaeder

Cy Smith, a partner in the Baltimore office of Zuckerman Spaeder, was named to the National Law Journal’s “Trailblazers” list. In recognizing Smith in its plaintiff’s lawyer category, National Law Journal highlighted his pioneer spirit and profiled what makes him a trailblazer in the field.

Smith moved to the plaintiffs’ side after beginning his career as a white-collar criminal defense lawyer. An important part of his recent work has been to seek justice for former NFL players suffering from brain injuries. His work on behalf of former Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster led to a groundbreaking legal win against the NFL’s pension plan that paved the way for today’s national focus on head injuries in sports.

