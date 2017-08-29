Quantcast

EEOC sues Edgewater car wash for discriminating against Hispanic workers

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 29, 2017

An Edgewater car wash is facing a federal lawsuit alleging a group of Hispanic employees were subjected to a hostile work environment and disparate treatment because of their race and national origin. The U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges Phase II Invest­ments, Inc., formerly Maritime Autowash, Inc., violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits racial ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo