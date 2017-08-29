Hogan calls for ‘truth in sentencing’ as judges are tried in absentia

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Gov. Larry Hogan said he will propose a criminal justice package in the coming legislative session that will include what he called a "truth in sentencing" bill in an effort to address violent crime in Baltimore City. The governor announced his intent following a meeting with city, state and federal officials who are members of the ...