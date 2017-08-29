Jonathan Flesher and Timothy Pula | Beatty Development Group

Beatty Development Group has named Jonathan Flesher vice president of development and Timothy Pula vice president of community development.

In this expanded role, Flesher is responsible for all day-to-day development activities at Harbor Point, including the extensive environmental management of the project. His 15 years of direct experience with Harbor Point include the development of the Thames Street Wharf office building and leading the complex entitlement process for the Exelon Building.

Currently, Flescher is managing the development and construction of the 1405 Point apartments and is completing the design and entitlement process for the upcoming mixed-use Wills Wharf office, hotel and retail building. Flesher was previously a senior development director at Beatty Development Group.

Pula is responsible for the development of Beatty Development’s various community projects. He oversaw the development and construction of the recently completed Nine East 33rd student apartment building in Charles Village.

Currently, Pula is guiding the development of Old Town Mall and pursuing additional development opportunities for Beatty Development throughout Baltimore. Pula was previously a senior development director at Beatty Development Group.

