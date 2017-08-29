Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff August 29, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Laura G. Zois

miller-zois_3-16sq-2-pdf-adobe-acrobat-pro-dcLaura G. Zois, a founding partner of Miller & Zois, was inducted into The Inner Circle of Advocates at its annual convention in August. The organization is made up of the top one hundred trial lawyers in the United States, and membership is by invitation only. The mission of the group is to promote the highest standards of courtroom competence and the mutual fellowship and exchange of knowledge among outstanding trial lawyers. Ms. Zois is one of only nine female members of this elite group of trial lawyers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo