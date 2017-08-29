By: Daily Record Staff
August 29, 2017
10:12 am Tue, August 29, 2017
Maryland Daily Record
Laura G. Zois, a founding partner of Miller & Zois, was inducted into The Inner Circle of Advocates at its annual convention in August. The organization is made up of the top one hundred trial lawyers in the United States, and membership is by invitation only. The mission of the group is to promote the highest standards of courtroom competence and the mutual fellowship and exchange of knowledge among outstanding trial lawyers. Ms. Zois is one of only nine female members of this elite group of trial lawyers.