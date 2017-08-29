Mary Hastler: 5 Women who changed my life

In each issue of Path to Excellence, we ask one of our Top 100 Women or Leading Women honorees to name five women who have influenced her, personally and professionally. Do you know a Top 100 Woman or Leading Woman who should be featured here? Email Editor Tom Baden at tbaden@TheDailyRecord.com.

Mary Hastler

CEO

Harford County Public Library

1. Helen Preisendorfer

Mother

My 92-year-old mom exemplifies hard work and strength. She was raised in rural, tidewater Virginia and came to Baltimore as a teen, landing a job at the C&P Telephone Company as a long-distance operator. She retired after more than 45 years and was one of the first generation of post-war women who worked full time while raising a family. She is an amazing woman, mother, grandmother, and someone whom I admire and love.

2. Dr. Carla Hayden,

Librarian of Congress

Dr. Hayden was the professor of my public library forum class at the University of Maryland College Park in the early 2000s. Dr. Hayden was inspirational, supportive and encouraging to this new librarian. We spent hours discussing critical issues facing libraries as well as designing the role of public libraries of the future. It was a magical time and a relationship that changed my professional life and continues to this day.

3. Audra Caplan, MLS,

Library Director (retired)

Audra took a chance and promoted me to a senior-level position as a newly minted librarian. She had tremendous faith in me and provided guidance and support as the library world changed. She is a role model for national library professional activities and a force to be reckoned with. She demonstrates drive and determination to achieve her goals, and these are the qualities I admire the most.

4. & 5. Heather Benson and Samantha Wright,

Daughters

My beautiful daughters are so important to me and changed my life forever. They have taught me patience, understanding, and unconditional love. Both are amazing mothers and wives whom I admire for achieving a balance between work and family. We celebrate the good things and support each other during difficult challenges. The connection between the three of us is so strong that we often “know” what the other is thinking even though miles away. I admire their philosophy to live life to its fullest and am blessed with two wonderful, amazing daughters.

