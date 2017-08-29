Quantcast

Retired US Army colonel from Md. charged in Haitian bribery scheme

By: Associated Press August 29, 2017

BOSTON — A retired U.S. Army colonel was charged Tuesday with conspiring to bribe Haitian government officials in connection with an $84 million port development project in the impoverished island nation. Joseph Baptiste, 64, of Fulton, Maryland, was charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and to commit money laundering, the U.S. attorney's ...

