Attorney general: Md. woman stole more than $2K from patients

By: Associated Press August 29, 2017

Authorities say a Maryland woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing money from residents of a facility that provides services for developmentally disabled adults. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh says 42-year-old Anita Nelson of Great Mills was sentenced to two years behind bars, with all the time suspended. She was also sentenced to 80 ...

