Md. high court: Hospital commitment must occur without unreasonable delay

Judges rule in trial-competency cases

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 29, 2017

Criminal defendants deemed incompetent to stand trial and ordered committed to a mental health facility must be transferred from pretrial detention to the hospital without unreasonable delay, lest their state constitutional right to due process be violated, Maryland’s top court ruled Monday. The Court of Appeals did not state how long a delay must be to ...

