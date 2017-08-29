Quantcast

County-by-county public financing deemed legal in Md.

By: Associated Press August 29, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland attorney general's office has cleared the way for the drafting of a bill that would allow public financing for candidates on a county-by-county basis. The Washington Post reports General Assembly counsel Sandra Benson Brantley wrote in a letter earlier this month that a localized option would be legal if all candidates running in a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo