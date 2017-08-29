Quantcast

Significantly higher insurance premiums approved for 2018 on Md. health exchange

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter August 29, 2017

Marylanders insured through the individual health exchange will see substantially higher premiums in 2018, though not as high as insurers wanted, after Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer approved final rates Friday. Redmer approved average rate increases of 34.5 and 50 percent for CareFirst’s HMO and PPO plans, respectively. CareFirst had asked for increases of 50 and ...

