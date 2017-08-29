Tech Tips: Boomerang boosts email prowess; Building better social posts

TECH TIP:

Sarah Rose Attman

Founder, Sarah Rose Public Relations LLC

Like many readers, excelling at work and making my business a success is a top priority for me. I think about work all the time, including weekends, holidays, and vacations. Sometimes I get an idea in the middle of the night and it takes everything in me not to shoot off a series of emails.

Of course, it is unprofessional to send emails out at all hours of the night, weekend, and holidays. But what am I supposed to do –– wait until Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get ALL of my work done?

Fortunately, there’s a wonderful, technological solution for this — my handy software friend Boomerang. Boomerang is a plugin for Gmail that allows you to schedule emails to be sent at a later date or time. Boomerang makes it so my 1 a.m. idea can get handled –– while I have the energy and excitement to do it –– but it will not go out until I say so.

This software is my favorite secret! I love knowing that my off-hours work is ready to go on the next business day, and I don’t have to revisit it all over again.

My second tech tip is a social media content tip. In general, with social media LESS IS MORE and pictures perform way better than just text. Whatever you’re going to say, keep it short. Digital consumers have very brief attention spans, so I would keep your caption to just a few short sentences. Let the image do most of the talking.

This article is featured in The Daily Record's Path To Excellence: A Woman's Guide To Business.