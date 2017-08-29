Therese Borchard | Crosby Marketing Communications

Therese Borchard has joined Crosby Marketing Communications as a senior writer. She has more than 20 years of strategic communications and writing experience, including as a health writer for EverydayHealth.com, Turner Broadcasting, PsychCentral.com and The Huffington Post. Borchard has also written books on subjects ranging from mental health and recovery to marriage and parenthood, as well as a bestseller on faith and spirituality.

Prior to joining Crosby, Borchard held positions at Orbis Technologies and Booz Allen Hamilton. She also founded Project Hope & Beyond, a nonprofit and online community focused on helping individuals with treatment-resistant depression.

Earlier in her career, Borchard was a writing instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy and a consultant to its Center of Academic Excellence. She has a Bachelor of Arts from Saint Mary’s College, a Master of Arts in theological studies from the University of Notre Dame and an honorary doctorate in humanities from Saint Mary’s College.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.