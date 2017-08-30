Charlie Speno | CSSi

Charlie Speno has rejoined CSSi, a patient recruitment, enrollment and retention solutions firm for the clinical research industry, as vice president of business development. Speno returns to CSSi with nearly two decades of clinical and sales management experience in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries. Prior to rejoining CSSi, Speno served for five years as the vice president of business development at United BioSource Corporation.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.