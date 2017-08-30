Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

COOL SPACE

Properties to watch in Maryland

Up for auction: 22-unit apartment building near JHU

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 30, 2017

  Address: 22 W. 27th St., Baltimore Property type: Apartment Size: 22,500 square feet Contact: Nick Luciani, auction agent at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, 443-465-4761; nick@alexcooper.com. The Peabody, a 22-unit apartment building near Johns Hopkins University, is slated for auction on Sept. 12. The property, which was once a religious building owned by the Archdiocese of Baltimore and associated with nearby Saints ...

