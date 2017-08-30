Quantcast

Court filings: Md. woman tried to place ‘voodoo spell’ on lawyers investigating her

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 30, 2017

A federal investigation into allegations Dawn J. Bennett was running a $20 million Ponzi scheme took a strange turn earlier this month after authorities searched her Chevy Chase penthouse. There, FBI agents found written directions and materials to be used to cast a “voodoo spell” on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawyers looking into her ...

