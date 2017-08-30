Quantcast

Estee Lauder sued for discriminating against new fathers

By: Bloomberg Jordyn Holman August 30, 2017

Estee Lauder Companies Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics firms, is being sued by federal regulators for discriminating against men. The company’s parental leave policy allows new fathers to take two weeks of paid leave for “child bonding,” while new moms get six weeks, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday with the U.S. Equal Employment ...

