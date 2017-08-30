Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Hammer & Nails inks deal at Metro Centre

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 30, 2017

Metro Centre at Owings Mills has added a “grooming shop for men” to its tenant list. Hammer & Nails|Grooming Shop for Guys, which will offer barber shop services as well as hand and foot treatments, will open its first franchise in Maryland this November. Owners Bart and Monica Butler intend to add 10 more sites in ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo