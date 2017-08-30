Quantcast

Insurers could dodge Harvey-related legal fights under Texas law

By: Bloomberg Katherine Chiglinsky and Sonali Basak August 30, 2017

  As if victims of Hurricane Harvey didn’t have enough to deal with, a Texas law that takes effect Friday may make it harder for them to sue insurers for payment of claims. Texas House Bill 1774, passed earlier this year, was designed to curb lawsuits against insurers after natural disasters. Politicians and industry groups said litigation ...

