Johns Hopkins is first Port 95 tenant

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC has landed Johns Hopkins Health System as its first tenant at the Port 95 Industrial Park in Baltimore. Johns Hopkins Health System will lease 165,000 square feet of space, roughly 40 percent of the 413,000-square-foot warehouse and industrial building at 5300 Holabird Ave. The health system will use the facility, which ...