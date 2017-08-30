Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals – Aug. 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2017

Contract Law, Indemnification: Where the contract between the parties provided expressly for the payment of attorney’s fees, and it ties payment of those fees expressly to an action for breach of the contract, the contract contained sufficient language to authorize first-party fee shifting, and subsequently plaintiff was entitled to recover attorney’s fees. Bainbridge St. Elmo ...

