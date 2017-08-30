Quantcast

Md. top court eases parental-fitness standard in grandparents’ rights case

Court of Appeals lists 6 fitness factors

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 30, 2017

In a landmark family-law ruling, Maryland’s top court has held that grandparents seeking custody of a grandchild need show only by a preponderance of the evidence that the parent is unfit. The Court of Appeals ruled as unnecessary the harder-to-show standard of clear and convincing evidence of unfitness. The court’s relaxed standard appears at odds with ...

