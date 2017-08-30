Quantcast

New technology has some Maryland inmates tossing their shanks

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 30, 2017

Maryland corrections officials say new technology deployed in prisons around the state will make it tougher for inmates to smuggle in and hide weapons and contraband. The system, called Cellsense, allows corrections officers to detect items through walls or concealed in books, mattresses or inside the human body -- including those as small as a sewing needle. Corrections ...

