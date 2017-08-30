Quantcast

August 30, 2017

PARALEGAL/LEGAL SECRETARY

Personal Injury Law Firm in Baltimore, seeks a full-time Paralegal/Administrative Assistant/Legal Secretary with a minimum of 3 yrs Workers Compensation experience. Candidates must have excellent communication skills, be organized, detail oriented, self motivated and dependable. Applicant must be computer savvy, proficiency in Word Perfect desired. Duties include transcription, drafting letters and documents, pleadings, electronic filing and trial prep. Competitive Salary. Interested parties should summit a resume by email to: vdpalaw@yahoo.com

