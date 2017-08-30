Quantcast

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Here’s one Baltimore office building that’s not converting to apartments

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 30, 2017

  The new owners of the former Catholic Review building in Mount Vernon plan to continue to use the property as office space, bucking a trend of developers converting older Baltimore office space into apartments. Jabber Five Real Estate Group and Day Capital purchased the property at 880 Park Ave. for $1.53 million. Brad Shapiro, president of ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo