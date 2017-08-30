Quantcast

Teresa Divers and Monika Lynde | Berkshire Hathaway Realty

By: Daily Record Staff August 30, 2017

Teresa Divers and Monika Lynde have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as Realtors.
Divers will specialize in residential sales throughout western Baltimore city and Baltimore County.
She received an MBA from the University of Baltimore and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware.
Divers is also a member of Justice, Unity, Generosity, Service Inc., and active with Union Memorial United Methodist Church in Baltimore.

Lynde will specialize in residential sales throughout Baltimore city and Baltimore County.

