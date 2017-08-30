Quantcast

UMD, BSU honor slain student, look to address diversity on campus

By: Tim Curtis August 30, 2017

The campuses of Bowie State University and the University of Maryland, College Park held a moment of silence to honor Lt. Richard Collins III, a Bowie State student murdered on the University of Maryland’s campus last May. The pause came as the two campuses, just 10 miles apart in Prince George’s County, deal with a nationwide ...

