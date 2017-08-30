Quantcast

19 indicted for attacking protesters during Erdogan US visit

By: Associated Press Ashraf Khalil August 30, 2017

WASHINGTON — A total of 19 people, including 15 identified as Turkish security officials, were indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in the U.S. capital for attacking protesters in May 2017 during a U.S. visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The indictments charge the defendants with attacking peaceful demonstrators who had gathered on May 16 ...

