BERNADETTE FOWLER LAMSON v. MONTGOMERY COUNTY

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2017

Maryland Public Information Act -- Supervisor's notes -- In camera review Bernadette Fowler Lamson appeals a June 28, 2016 order of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County dismissing her Maryland Public Information Act (“MPIA”) claims against her employer, Montgomery County (the “County”). She contends that the circuit court erred in finding that the County was entitled ...

