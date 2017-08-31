COUNTY COUNCIL OF PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MARYLAND SITTING AS THE DISTRICT COUNCIL, ET AL. v. WALMART REAL ESTATE BUSINESS TRUST, ET AL.

Zoning -- Planning-board jurisdiction -- Approval by special exception In February 2014, appellee, Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust (“Applicant”), requested approval of Detailed Site Plan application 89063-07 (“DSP 89063-07”) to expand an existing vacant retail building within the Duvall Village Shopping Center for use as a Wal-Mart department store (“Wal-Mart” or “Walmart”). Over the objection of ...