Quantcast

Guatemalan lawsuit against Hopkins, researchers over STD infections proceeds

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 31, 2017

A federal judge Thursday denied a motion to dismiss a $1 billion lawsuit brought by hundreds of Guatemalans against researchers they allege intentionally infected them with sexually transmitted diseases more than 60 years ago without their knowledge or consent. U.S. District Judge Marvin J. Garbis found the 842 plaintiffs made a sufficient case under the Alien ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo