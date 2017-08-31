Quantcast

IN RE: B.W.

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2017

Juvenile law -- Illegal sentence -- Restitution We are concerned in this case with the propriety of an award for restitution entered against B.W., a juvenile, by the Circuit Court for Worcester County, sitting as a juvenile court. After a hearing on October 17, 2016, B.W. was adjudicated involved in a second-degree assault. A disposition hearing ...

