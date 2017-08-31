Jeneanne Collins | Junior Achievement of Central Md.

Jeneanne Collins was named manager of entrepreneurial experiences with Junior Achievement of Central Maryland for its partnership with the Living Classrooms Foundation at the UA House at Fayette.

Collins will be stepping into this position with more than 20 years of experience in youth development. For this partnership, she will be developing and implementing Junior Achievement exploration, learning and hands-on entrepreneurship programs that will serve more than 500 Baltimore students this school year.

