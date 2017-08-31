Jeneanne Collins | Junior Achievement of Central Md.

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2017

collins-jeneanne-junior-achievement-of-central-mdJeneanne Collins was named manager of entrepreneurial experiences with Junior Achievement of Central Maryland for its partnership with the Living Classrooms Foundation at the UA House at Fayette.

Collins will be stepping into this position with more than 20 years of experience in youth development. For this partnership, she will be developing and implementing Junior Achievement exploration, learning and hands-on entrepreneurship programs that will serve more than 500 Baltimore students this school year.

