JMT names Warschawski agency of record

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2017

Hunt Valley-based architectural and engineering consulting firm Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson (JMT) named Baltimore marketing firm Warschawski, as its Agency of Record Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 1971, JMT is an employee-owned architectural and engineering company offering consulting and technology services for public and private projects on a nationwide scale. The company ...

