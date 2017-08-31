Quantcast

Md. mom ordered to give breast-fed infant formula at father’s request

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate August 31, 2017

A mother who is breast feeding her 6-month-old boy is embroiled in a court battle in Maryland after an official said she must allow the child's estranged father to give the infant formula while the child is visiting him. Amber Brown, 27, of Upper Marlboro, gave birth in February to the boy. Brown and the boy's ...

