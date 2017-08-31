Quantcast

M&T Bank donates $150K to Harvey relief effort

By: Daily Record Staff August 31, 2017

M&T Bank announced Thursday it will make an initial contribution of $150,000 to the American Red Cross to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey. The bank will also match all contributions made to the American Red Cross by its employees, directors and retirees for up to an additional $100,000. M&T Bank will accept contributions from the public benefiting the American ...

