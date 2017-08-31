Steve Roenick | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, has promoted Steve Roenick to director of accounting and taxation. Roenick has worked the past two years with the company as accounting manager.

Roenick will be responsible for tax analysis related to the company’s real estate transactions, with particular emphasis on property sales and Internal Revenue Code §1031 tax-free exchanges. He will also continue in his role working with outside tax attorneys and accounting firms working on complex real estate transactions.

Roenick’s role in short-term and long-term planning of the information technology team will also be expanded, as well as overseeing the lender reserve process, lender reporting and compliance and handling additional management functions.

