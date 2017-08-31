Quantcast

Under Armour to present at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference 

By: Sean Wallace August 31, 2017

Baltimore-based athletic apparel manufacturer Under Armour Inc. announced Thursday that Chairman and CEO Kevin Plank and Chief Financial Officer Dave Bergman will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference Sept. 6 at 10:35 a.m. in New York. A live broadcast of the event will be available at http://investor.underarmour.com/events.cfm. An archived version will be available for replay ...

