By: Jobs September 1, 2017

ASSISTANT DEAN,
LAW CAREER
DEVELOPMENT OFFICE
University of Baltimore, School of Law – Vacancy Number 300818
Lead and supervise this critical office that helps law students and recent graduates find employment and build legal careers. Working closely with the law school and the legal community, prepare students to assume leadership roles in the public and private sectors. Required: JD, 7 years of legal experience and a background involving students or mentoring. Visit http://bit.ly/2eHlMqA to review our announcement and apply by 9/28/2017.  EO/AA/Title IX

